Eastbound 101 Freeway reopens in Woodland Hills after brief closure following shooting

All eastbound lanes of the 101 Freeway from De Soto to Canoga avenues in Woodland Hills were closed briefly Monday morning while authorities investigated a shooting, the California Highway Patrol said.

Authorities received reports of a shooting at 6:30 a.m. near the De Soto Avenue offramp, according to Officer Casey Ramstead, a CHP spokesman. The freeway was closed for about 30 minutes while investigators scoured the area.

An unknown person fired multiple shots at a driver before fleeing the area, Ramstead said. No one was injured in the shooting.

The De Soto Avenue offramp remained closed as of 10 a.m. while officers collect more evidence, Ramstead said.

