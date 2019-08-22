Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Fast-moving brush fire forces evacuations in Shasta County

la-mapmaker-shasta-county-fire08-22-2019-25-48-58.png
(Los Angeles Times)
By Shelby GradDeputy Managing Editor 
Aug. 22, 2019
1:55 PM
A fast-moving brush fire forced evacuations Thursday in Shasta County.

The Mountain fire had burned about 300 acres north of the town of Bella Vista, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. The blaze started near Bear Mountain and Dry Creek roads and has been spreading rapidly, officials said.

Evacuations were underway in a sparsely populated area east of the 5 Freeway.

Shelby Grad
Shelby Grad oversees California and Metro coverage for the Los Angeles Times.
