Fast-moving brush fire forces evacuations in Shasta County

A fast-moving brush fire forced evacuations Thursday in Shasta County.
The Mountain fire had burned about 300 acres north of the town of Bella Vista, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. The blaze started near Bear Mountain and Dry Creek roads and has been spreading rapidly, officials said.
Evacuations were underway in a sparsely populated area east of the 5 Freeway.
#MountainFire now burning 200 acres, evacs in place in #ShastaCounty pic.twitter.com/pAsGqkl0y3— Dylan Taylor Brown (@dylantbrown) August 22, 2019
Advertisement
UPDATE: Cal Fire reported that the #MountainFire has burned 300 acres. No containment reported.— KRCR News Channel 7 (@KRCR7) August 22, 2019
The EVACUATION CENTER has moved to CrossPointe Community Church at 2960 Hartnell Road in Redding. pic.twitter.com/SAcLxxK3IC