Transient arrested after allegedly trying to throw teen off O.C. bridge

A 23-year-old female transient was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder Friday after trying to throw a teenage boy off a bridge in Ladera Ranch, Orange County sheriff’s officials said.

The incident occurred about 4 p.m. Friday when deputies responded to a report of a possible jumper on the Crown Valley Parkway bridge, authorities said.

When they arrived, deputies determined that the woman had assaulted two teenage boys who were running in the area as part of their training for the Capo Valley High School cross-country team, the Sheriff’s Department said.

During the assault, the woman grabbed one of the victims and attempted to push him over the bridge railing, authorities said.

The boy and his teammate were able to fight off the suspect and were not injured, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect, identified as Stephanie Redondo, 23, was arrested and booked into the Orange County Jail with bail set at $500,000.