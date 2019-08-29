Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
California

Los Angeles police hunt for man believed to have shot security guard near Metro station

By Jaclyn CosgroveStaff Writer 
Aug. 29, 2019
10:38 PM
Los Angeles police were searching Thursday night for a man believed to have shot a security guard near the Hollywood and Western Metro station, according to preliminary reports.

The shooting occurred at 9:23 p.m. at the southeast corner of Hollywood Boulevard and Western Avenue, said Officer Tony Im of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The armed suspect, described as a Latino man in his early 20s who is 5-feet-10 and 150 pounds, was wearing a white hoodie and white shorts and was last seen headed south on Western Avenue from Hollywood Boulevard.

The guard was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, Im said.

California
Jaclyn Cosgrove
