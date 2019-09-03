Two men accused of setting blaze at Eagle Rock homeless encampment that grew into brush fire

Two men have been accused of setting a blaze at a homeless encampment that grew into a 30-acre brush fire and prompted evacuations in Eagle Rock and Glendale late last month, authorities said.

Daniel Michael Nogueira and Brian Antonio Araujocabrera, both 25, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder Saturday by detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Major Crimes Division, a police spokesman said.

The men are accused of setting a fire at a homeless encampment in the 2900 block of Colorado Boulevard on Aug. 25 that grew into a 30-acre brush fire that choked the area with a large plume of smoke, according to a law enforcement official familiar with the case.

There were no reported injuries or structures damaged, though the blaze did force some people to flee their homes and sparked panic in the area.

Roughly 100 homes were threatened in Glendale, fire officials said at the time. The blaze happened near the intersection of the 2 and 134 freeways, which forced transit officials to close stretches of both thoroughfares for several hours.

Nogueira was being held in lieu of $1 million bail, but posted bond and was released on Sunday, according to jail records. It was not immediately clear if Araujocabrera remained in custody.

Investigators plan to present a case to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office Wednesday, according to an LAPD spokesman.

It was not immediately clear how the fire was set or if the homeless encampment was targeted. A Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman said the agency planned to issue a statement later on Tuesday night.

The fire was set one day before another arson rocked Los Angeles’ homeless community. The following night, prosecutors allege, 38-year-old Jonathan Early set a tent ablaze in downtown Los Angeles’ skid row, severely burning 62-year-old Dwayne Fields.

Fields, a homeless musician who friends knew as Darrell, died of his injuries a short time later.