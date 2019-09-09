Fire in Santa Barbara County shuts down northbound 101 Freeway near Buellton

Authorities shut down the 101 Freeway northbound near Buellton after four small fires erupted Monday afternoon, prompting mandatory evacuations.

The McMurray fire is estimated to be a combined 125 acres. It is burning north of Buellton.

The California Highway Patrol announced soon after the fires started that the 101 was closed from State Route 246 to State Route 154.

Mandatory evacuations are in place for the area east of the 101, north of Croft Lane/Ballard Road, west of Ballard Canyon Road and South of Highway 154. The evacuation area is near multiple vineyards.

As of 5 p.m., helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft were making good progress as firefighters on the ground dealt with winds of nearly 20 mph, said Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire Department public information officer.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.