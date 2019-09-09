Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Fire in Santa Barbara County shuts down northbound 101 Freeway near Buellton

McMurray fire near Buellton
Smoke from the McMurray fire.
(Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department)
By Jaclyn CosgroveStaff Writer 
Sep. 9, 2019
5:42 PM
Authorities shut down the 101 Freeway northbound near Buellton after four small fires erupted Monday afternoon, prompting mandatory evacuations.

The McMurray fire is estimated to be a combined 125 acres. It is burning north of Buellton.

The California Highway Patrol announced soon after the fires started that the 101 was closed from State Route 246 to State Route 154.

Mandatory evacuations are in place for the area east of the 101, north of Croft Lane/Ballard Road, west of Ballard Canyon Road and South of Highway 154. The evacuation area is near multiple vineyards.

As of 5 p.m., helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft were making good progress as firefighters on the ground dealt with winds of nearly 20 mph, said Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire Department public information officer.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Jaclyn Cosgrove
Jaclyn Cosgrove is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as the health reporter at the Oklahoman. She was selected for a 2015-16 Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism. For her fellowship project, she explored the barriers that low-income, uninsured people with mental illnesses face in finding treatment. Cosgrove is originally from Arpelar, Okla., and graduated from Oklahoma State University.
