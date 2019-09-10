Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
California

Two seriously injured when car slams into Super 8 motel in Echo Park

Motel8.PNG
Two people were seriously injured when a car slammed into a Super 8 motel on Sunset Boulevard in Echo Park, police said.
(KTLA)
By Alejandra Reyes-VelardeStaff Writer 
Sep. 10, 2019
8:19 AM
Share

Two people were seriously injured when a car crashed into an Echo Park motel Monday night.

A woman was driving northbound on Sunset Boulevard near Vin Scully Avenue at about 9 p.m. when she struck a fire hydrant and crashed into the lobby of a Super 8 motel, authorities said.

LAPD Sgt. Kurt Smith said the driver was probably speeding and officers were investigating whether alcohol was a factor. A second vehicle traveling northbound on Sunset Boulevard was also involved, though officials did not say how.

The female driver suffered several fractures. She and her passenger are expected to recover, Smith said. No one else was injured.

Advertisement

Officials continue to investigate the collision and no arrests have been made, Smith said.

California
Newsletters
Get our Essential California newsletter
Alejandra Reyes-Velarde
Follow Us
Alejandra Reyes-Velarde is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement