Two seriously injured when car slams into Super 8 motel in Echo Park

Two people were seriously injured when a car crashed into an Echo Park motel Monday night.

A woman was driving northbound on Sunset Boulevard near Vin Scully Avenue at about 9 p.m. when she struck a fire hydrant and crashed into the lobby of a Super 8 motel, authorities said.

LAPD Sgt. Kurt Smith said the driver was probably speeding and officers were investigating whether alcohol was a factor. A second vehicle traveling northbound on Sunset Boulevard was also involved, though officials did not say how.

The female driver suffered several fractures. She and her passenger are expected to recover, Smith said. No one else was injured.

Advertisement

Officials continue to investigate the collision and no arrests have been made, Smith said.