The big housing news last week was that California lawmakers passed a cap on annual rent increases of 5% plus inflation for the next decade. Once Gov. Gavin Newsom signs the bill, California will have one of the strongest restrictions on rent hikes in the nation.

On this episode of “Gimme Shelter: The California Housing Crisis Podcast,” we explain how the rent cap bill passed, despite early signs that it was struggling, and what effects it might have on tenants and the housing market. We also break down the success of other housing bills, including those that would ban discrimination against Section 8 voucher holders, revive a local affordable housing financing program and the failure of another to increase homebuilding around transit and in single-family home neighborhoods.

“ Gimme Shelter ,” a biweekly podcast that looks at why it’s so expensive to live in California and what the state can do about it, features Liam Dillon, who covers housing affordability issues for the Los Angeles Times Sacramento bureau, and Matt Levin, data and housing reporter for CALmatters .

