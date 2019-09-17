Santa Ana shops evacuated after man with rifle barricades himself in auto store

Santa Ana businesses were evacuated Tuesday after a man armed with a rifle barricaded himself inside an auto shop, police said.

Police initially responded at 11 a.m. to reports of a man with a gun at a 7-Eleven store on West 1st Street near South Harbor Boulevard, according to Cpl. Anthony Bertagna, a spokesman for the Santa Ana Police Department.

When police arrived, the man ran out of the store and police chased him into an alleyway, before he ran through the back entrance of the auto shop in the 3600 block of 1st street, authorities said.

Employees from the auto shop and surrounding businesses were evacuated, and police have been speaking to the man over a loudspeaker for a little over an hour, trying to talk him out of the building.

The man has left the shop and walked outside a couple of times, but officers have been unable to engage him in conversation, Bertagna said.