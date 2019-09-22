Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
California

Blue Angels to fly over Los Angeles on Sunday evening

Blue Angels
The planned route for the Blue Angels is from the northwest San Fernando Valley to the Burbank Airport, over Dodger Stadium and around downtown L.A. to the Griffith Observatory and the Hollywood sign.
(Rob O’Neal / Florida Keys News Bureau )
By Laura NewberryStaff Writer 
Sep. 22, 2019
4:21 PM
Share

The Blue Angels are scheduled to roar over Los Angeles on Sunday evening as the U.S. Navy’s flight demonstration squadron completes an orientation tour over the city.

The planned route for the Blue Angels — a spectacle expected to last for 20 minutes between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. — is from the northwest San Fernando Valley to the Burbank Airport, over Dodger Stadium and around downtown L.A. to the Griffith Observatory and the Hollywood sign.

The jets will then fly across LAX and over the Battleship Iowa Museum at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro.

The flyover marks the Blue Angels’ transition from their Central Valley show to their upcoming San Diego performance.

California
Newsletter
Get our Essential California newsletter
Laura Newberry
Follow Us
Laura Newberry is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement