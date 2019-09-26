Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
California

Unruly passenger forces L.A.-bound flight to land in Kansas City, Mo.

Alaska Airlines
According to Alaska Airlines, a passenger on a flight from New York to Los Angeles threatened crew members and the aircraft’s safety.
(Alaska Airlines)
By Associated Press
Sep. 26, 2019
9:35 PM
KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — 

An Alaska Airlines flight was forced to land at Kansas City International Airport after an unruly passenger threatened the safety of the aircraft.

According to KSHB-TV in Kansas City, Mo., a statement from Alaska Airlines said Flight 411 landed safely in Kansas City on Thursday afternoon and the passenger was taken into custody.

The flight was bound from New York to Los Angeles with 177 passengers and six crew members aboard.

The airline said the passenger threatened crew members and the aircraft’s safety.

Federal officials interviewed crew members and continue to investigate the incident. No further details were immediately available.

CaliforniaWorld & Nation
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
