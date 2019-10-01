Son of former Angels player charged with assault, battery and drug counts in Newport Beach

A Newport Beach real estate agent, the son of a former Angels infielder, faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges related to battery, assault, soliciting a prostitute and possession of drugs, court documents show.

Timothy Douglas DeCinces, 45, is the son of former Angels third baseman Doug DeCinces. The younger DeCinces was arrested and booked into Orange County Jail after Newport Beach police responded to a residence on Pauma Lane just after 9:30 p.m. Sept. 22, according to police and jail records.

DeCinces was charged last week with single felony counts of assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury — with a sentencing enhancement allegation of inflicting great bodily injury — battery with serious injury and making criminal threats. He also is accused of misdemeanor counts of soliciting, engaging or agreeing to engage in prostitution, child abuse and endangerment, possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia, and possessing methamphetamine and cocaine, according to Orange County Superior Court records.

DeCinces was released from custody Friday on $500,000 bond and was scheduled to be back in court Oct. 22, according to court records. He has not entered a plea.

Newport Beach police spokeswoman Heather Rangel would not comment on details of the case, calling it an “ongoing investigation.”

Timothy DeCinces declined to comment Monday. His lawyer, Mark Fredrick, said he had evidence the claims were “financially and emotionally motivated by the victim.” He declined to elaborate.

DeCinces most recently worked for Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty in Newport Beach. He was not listed on its website Monday.

Two women also were arrested and later charged with drug-related counts.

Amanda Lynn Schauerte, 32, pleaded guilty Sept. 24 to one count each of possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, false representation to an officer and possession of controlled-substance paraphernalia, court documents show. She was sentenced to 120 days in jail.

Sarah Rae Carpenter, 30, was charged with possession of heroin, methamphetamine and alprazolam, the generic form of Xanax, and possession of controlled-substance paraphernalia, court documents show. She is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 4.