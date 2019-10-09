Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
California

PG&E truck may have been struck by gunfire on I-5 in Northern California, CHP says

la-mapmaker-maxwell10-09-2019-26-44-34.png
(Los Angeles Times)
By Taryn LunaStaff Writer 
Oct. 9, 2019
2:43 PM
The California Highway Patrol is investigating whether a Pacific Gas & Electric truck was struck by gunfire Tuesday night in the small Northern California town of Maxwell.

Officer Cal Robertson of the CHP Northern Division said an initial report indicated that a rock had shattered the passenger window of a PG&E truck traveling south on Interstate 5 shortly before 8 p.m.

“It wasn’t until the officer had looked at the car a little deeper and found some evidence that it might have been a bullet that hit the window,” Robertson said.

Officials emphasized they were still trying to determine whether the vehicle was hit by gunfire.

Taryn Luna
Taryn Luna covers Gov. Gavin Newsom and California politics in Sacramento for the Los Angeles Times.
