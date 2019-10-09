PG&E truck may have been struck by gunfire on I-5 in Northern California, CHP says

The California Highway Patrol is investigating whether a Pacific Gas & Electric truck was struck by gunfire Tuesday night in the small Northern California town of Maxwell.

Officer Cal Robertson of the CHP Northern Division said an initial report indicated that a rock had shattered the passenger window of a PG&E truck traveling south on Interstate 5 shortly before 8 p.m.

“It wasn’t until the officer had looked at the car a little deeper and found some evidence that it might have been a bullet that hit the window,” Robertson said.

Officials emphasized they were still trying to determine whether the vehicle was hit by gunfire.