L.A. County faces critical fire danger, possible power cuts as Santa Ana winds blow in

Southern California is under a red flag warning Thursday as Santa Ana winds move in, increasing fire danger and possibly leading to power grid shutdowns.

Here’s what you need to know:

Critical fire danger

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for parts of Southern California for Thursday and into Friday because of strong Santa Ana winds and low humidity.

Advertisement

Wind gusts could top 55 mph in coastal and valley areas and reach 60-70 mph in mountain areas.

Humidity will hover between 3% and 10%, forecasts said.

Homeless encampments

The Los Angeles Police Department plans to remove some homeless people from areas with high fire risks.

Advertisement

The city earlier this year passed an ordinance that streamlines the process of clearing homeless camps during fire danger periods.

The locations of the homeless sweeps were not immediately available.

Power shutoffs

Southern California Edison said that, given the Santa Ana winds forecast for the area, power could be cut off to more than 173,000 customers in parts of nine Southland counties to lower the risk of windblown electrical lines causing a fire.

Customers in Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Orange, Riverside. Ventura, Kern, Tulare, Inyo and Mono counties could be affected, Edison said.

The utility cut power to 65 customers in unincorporated Kern County on Wednesday afternoon amid gusty winds. Power to all but three customers was restored hours later after the wind subsided. The utility said it cannot predetermine where — or when — shutoffs might take place.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power said there were no plans to shut off power to residents in L.A. because the city is highly urbanized, with fewer wildfire-prone areas and an “extensive fire-suppression infrastructure.”

Advertisement

In San Diego County, San Diego Gas & Electric officials say the utility might have to temporarily shut off power to about 30,000 customers beginning Thursday .

Edison outages may occur in the following areas:

Los Angeles County (about 49,439 customers)



Lancaster

Palmdale

La Cañada Flintridge

Malibu

Pasadena

Chatsworth

San Fernando

Santa Clarita

Unincorporated areas including Acton, Agua Dulce, Boiling Point, White Heather, Sunland, Tujunga, La Crescenta, Montrose, Wildwood, Canyon Country, Newhall, Forest Park, Sleepy Valley, Del Valle, Leona Valley, Plum Canyon, Alpine, Merrie Dell, Indian Springs, Jumper Hills, Valencia, Stevenson Ranch, Mount Wilson, Valyermo, Paradise Springs, Humphreys, Placerita Canyon State Park, Little Rock, Pearblossom, Quartz Hill, Lake Hughes, Green Valley, Elizabeth Lake, Sylmar, Portal Ridge, Three Points, Upper Big Tujunga Canyon, and near Antelope Valley and unincorporated areas of Chatsworth and Sylmar



San Bernardino County (about 40,978 customers)



Big Bear

Calimesa

Fontana

Hesperia

Rancho Cucamonga

Rialto

San Bernardino

Yucaipa

Yucca Valley

Unincorporated areas, including the communities of Doble and Upper Holcomb Valley, Cajon Pass, Devore, Etiwanda, Lucerne Valley, Lytle Creek, Running Springs, Lake Arrowhead, Cedar Pines Park, Valley of Enchantment, Crestline, Valley View Park, Joshua Tree, Homestead Valley, Oak Hills, Muscoy, Green Valley Lake, Morongo Valley and unincorporated areas near Yucca Valley

Ventura County (about 23,139 customers)



Fillmore

Camarillo

Simi Valley

Santa Rosa Valley

Ventura

Unincorporated areas, including Sespe, Oak Village, north of Moorpark, Piru, Elkins Ranch Golf Course, Leesdale, north Fillmore, Santa Susana, Stauffer, Sycamore Canyon, Solromar, unincorporated areas near Piru and communities near Telegraph Road

Riverside County (about 21,366 customers)



Banning

Beaumont

Calimesa

Hemet

San Jacinto

Menifee

Moreno Valley

Perris

Unincorporated Riverside County, including the communities of Whitewater and Bonnie Bell, Banning Pass, Cabazon, Owl, portions of Desert Hills Outlet Mall, North Palm Springs, Gilman Hot Springs, Lakeview, Nuevo, Mons, Mead Valley, Eden Hot Springs, Mountain Center, Good Hope and unincorporated areas near Beaumont and Banning

Orange County (about 7,250 customers)



Rancho Santa Margarita

Orange

Unincorporated areas, including North Tustin

Kern County (about 19,313 customers)



Tehachapi

Unincorporated areas, including Frazier Park, Lake of the Woods, Pine Mountain Club, Bodfish, Kernville, Wofford Heights, Lake Isabella, Camp Owens, Lebec, Bear Valley Springs, Stallion Springs, Keene, Golden Hills, Sand Canyon, Alpine Forest, Manolith, Weldon, Bella Vista, Monolith, Onyx, Canebrake, and unincorporated areas of Walker Basin and Kernville

Mono County (about 13,963 customers)



Mammoth Lakes

Unincorporated areas near Bishop, including the community of Paradise and portion of Swall Meadows, Sunny Slopes, Mammoth Lakes (Trails, Core, North, Slopes), June Lake Village, Loop, Crestview, Mono Lake, Mono City, North Conway, Willow Springs, Bridgeport, Old Mammoth, Mammoth Lakes Basin, Lee Vining, Lee Vining Canyon, Falls Creek Tract and Bridgeport Valley to Twin Lakes

Inyo County (about 131 customers)



Unincorporated areas near Bishop, including Aspendell and Round Valley

Tulare County (about 108 customers)



Unincorporated areas, including Fairview and Johnsondale

Be prepared for a power outage

The Red Cross recommends creating an evacuation plan for your home and having an emergency preparedness kit for any situation — including unexpected power outages. Your kit should include:

A gallon of water per day per person,

Enough food for two weeks

A flashlight

A hand crank- or battery-powered radio

or battery-powered radio A first aid kit

Emergency contact information

A map of your area

Extra cash will come in handy too, since credit card processing systems and ATMs are unlikely to function during a power outage, said Cynthia Shaw, a Red Cross spokeswoman.