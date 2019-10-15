Suspect in Beverly Hills stalking case arrested outside home of L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti

A woman wanted in connection with an alleged stalking incident in Beverly Hills was arrested Monday outside the Getty House, which serves as the residence of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, authorities said.

Los Angeles police officers responded to reports of “suspicious activity” and arrested a woman without incident about 5:45 p.m, said Capt. Gisselle Espinoza, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Police Department. The woman had an outstanding warrant in Beverly Hills, and was turned over to police there, Espinoza said.

Beverly Hills police identified her as Jessica Angela Collins, a 48-year-old Los Angeles resident.

Collins was wanted in connection with a stalking incident involving a Beverly Hills business that took place last weekend, said Lt. Elisabeth Albanese, a spokeswoman for the Beverly Hills Police Department. She did not elaborate.

Beverly Hills police had issued an alert about Collins’ vehicle, and Albanese said LAPD officers had noticed the car outside the Getty House, in the 600 block of Irving Boulevard in Hancock Park. Collins was in her car when she was arrested, authorities said.

Collins is being held in lieu of $150,000 bail and is slated to appear in court Wednesday morning, according to jail records. She was charged last year with child endangerment, harassment by telephone and trespassing in connection with an incident in November 2017, according to court records.

Collins pleaded no contest to one count of trespassing on Oct. 7, one week before her arrest outside of Garcetti’s home, records show.

A spokesman for Garcetti did not respond to requests for comment. Albanese said the alleged stalking incident involving the business in Beverly Hills had no connection to Garcetti or any other celebrities, and it was not clear why Collins’ was outside the Getty House.

Built in 1921, the Getty House was deeded to the city in 1975 as a gift from Getty Oil Co. The home serves as the official residence of the city’s mayor, although some mayors have opted not to live there.

Garcetti and his family moved into the Windsor Square mansion shortly after he won the 2013 mayor’s race. Garcetti and his wife, Amy Wakeland, use the home as an event space. Protesters occasionally gather outside.

In 2012, Garcetti and Wakeland obtained a restraining order against a man who twice illegally had entered their home in Silver Lake. The order had been sought by Wakeland, who said in a declaration that the man appeared to be “an unstable individual” and possibly a substance abuser.