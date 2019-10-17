Los Angeles police investigate homicide in upscale Watermarke Tower apartments

Los Angeles police are investigating a homicide that took place downtown inside the upscale Watermarke Tower on Thursday night, authorities said.

Police could not immediately comment on the cause of death and offered few other details, citing the ongoing investigation, according to Josh Rubenstein, the department’s chief spokesman.

The incident took place sometime Thursday night, Rubenstein said.

Watermarke Tower is a 35-story luxury high-rise in downtown L.A. near the Staples Center, according to its website. It has apartments ranging in price from $2,680 to more than $13,000.