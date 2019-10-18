Earthquake: 3.7 quake rattles Los Angeles area, centered in Compton

A magnitude 3.7 earthquake rattled parts of the Los Angeles area early Friday.

The quake hit at 12:19 a.m. Friday in Compton near the corner of Compton Boulevard and Alameda Street. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the temblor was felt from Orange County to the San Fernando Valley.

The USGS calculated that light shaking was felt in Compton, Lynwood, Gardena, Willowbrook, Lakewood and northern Long Beach. Weaker shaking was likely felt throughout the Los Angeles Basin and the San Gabriel Valley. Homes in Burbank and Rowland Heights shuddered.

The quake had an epicenter about two miles from a mapped strand of the Newport-Inglewood fault, which was responsible for the deadly 1933 Long Beach earthquake. That earthquake, estimated to be magnitude 6.4, caused 120 deaths, including 52 in Long Beach and 17 in Compton.

The Newport-Inglewood fault is considered particularly dangerous because it runs directly underneath so many cities in Southern California, from the Westside of Los Angeles through Beverly Hills and Long Beach to the Orange County coast. It’s believed to be connected with the Rose Canyon fault system that continues into San Diego.

A study in 2017 found that major earthquakes on the fault centuries ago were so violent that they caused a section of Seal Beach near the Orange County coast to fall 1½ to 3 feet in a matter of seconds.The observations from that study suggest that earthquakes as large as magnitudes 6.8 to 7.5 have struck the Newport-Inglewood/Rose Canyon fault system

The intensity of shaking from Friday’s quake is not strong enough for significant structural damage to be expected.

The magnitude of the earthquake is too low for it to activate computer systems that would push out an earthquake early warning alert through the ShakeAlertLA or MyShake apps, which require a minimum earthquake magnitude of 4.5.

The earthquake occurred less than a mile from Willowbrook, less than a mile from East Rancho Dominguez, one mile from Lynwood and one mile from Long Beach.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of five earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in the greater Los Angeles area, according to a recent three year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 15.3 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Even if you didn’t feel this small earthquake, you never know when the Big One is going to strike. Ready yourself by following our five-step earthquake preparedness guide and building your own emergency kit.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.