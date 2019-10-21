Brush fire in Pacific Palisades threatens homes as residents flee

Firefighters are battling a fast-moving brush fire that has chewed through 30 acres of brush and is threatening multimillion-dollar homes in Pacific Palisades, officials said.

Los Angeles firefighters responded about 10:40 a.m. Monday to a brush fire around 500 N. Palisades Drive. The fire, whose size was initially reported as about one acre, grew to 30 acres in less than an hour, said L.A. Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

The terrain-driven blaze raced uphill toward homes on Charmel Lane and Vista Grande Drive, where some residents were fleeing the neighborhood in cars. Others were on their decks with garden hoses, trying to protect their homes from a wall of advancing flames.

Firefighters pulled hoses from trucks into backyards and stood on roofs to defend homes. Television images showed residents running from the flames as fire engulfed a tree in a backyard, sending a plume of dark smoke billowing up over homes. At one point, a resident quickly drove his car from his garage as flames hit his backyard.

Advertisement

Before noon, fire crews had largely beat back a significant portion of the flames that were threatening homes. Several Fire Department helicopters were fighting the blaze with water drops.

Los Angeles fire crews are rbattling a brush fire burning uphill in Pacific Palisades. (KTLA)

A large plume of smoke blanketed the region and was visible across the Southland.

Saleem Major, 34, was taking a walk on the beach with his service dog, Eve, near Coastline Drive when he heard several fire trucks zooming by on Pacific Coast Highway, sirens blaring.



Advertisement

He checked Twitter to see where the fire was. Then, he looked up.

“Next thing you know, I look to my left and it was right behind the hill where I’m at,” said Major, who lives in Venice. “I didn’t even notice it.”

The fire seemed to creep up on him. It wasn’t too windy, he said, and he didn’t see or smell smoke until the moment the firetrucks drove by. Soon, ash started falling onto Pacific Coast Highway.

He counted at least a dozen fire trucks on PCH. One of them was carrying a bulldozer.

Roughly a mile away from where the fire broke out, customers and employees of the K Bakery Eatery and Bakeshop smelled smoke.

“We saw the smoke and all the firefighters going up the street,” employee Rosario Ruiz said.

The business has remained open, as has nearby Calvary Christian School.