Palisades fire: Evacuation zone, road closures, shelter

The fast-moving fire on Monday in Pacific Palisades has threatened homes and spurred evacuations.

Here is what we know:

Origin point: Near 500 N. Palisades Drive; then the brush fire moved uphill toward a community of homes along Charmel Lane.

Evacuations: About 200 homes in the area bordered by Charmel Lane, Bienveneda Avenue, Merivale Lane and Lachman Lane are under mandatory evacuation orders.

Advertisement

Schools: Marquez Charter and Palisades Elementary schools are on shelter-in-place orders.

Road closures: Roads in the area north of Sunset Boulevard are closed, and people are urged to avoid the area.

Evacuation shelter: Palisades Recreation Center, 861 Alma Real Drive.

Air quality/health: The Los Angeles Fire Department has urged people in the evacuation zones to leave in part because of “potential fire and smoke behavior as well as the pending arrival of large fixed-wing retardant-dropping aircraft.” Smoke was moving northeast, up to the crest of the Santa Monica Mountains.