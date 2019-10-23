LAPD searches for shooter who exchanged gunfire with officers in Boyle Heights

Los Angeles police are searching for a gunman in an officer-involved shooting that occurred late Tuesday night in Boyle Heights.

The area where the incident occurred just before 10 p.m. was closed by police and remained off-limits to the public as investigators continued to search for evidence.

One officer sustained a minor injury, but it was not the result of gunfire, the department said. It was unclear whether the gunman was injured.

According to the LAPD, the incident began when police officers attempted to stop a pedestrian. That individual ran from police after an exchange of gunfire. It was unclear why officers wanted to stop the person.

A search for the gunman concluded about 3:30 a.m. before resuming later Wednesday morning.

Times staff writers Jaclyn Cosgrove and James Queally contributed to this report.