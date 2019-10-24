Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
California

Brush fire burning in Sepulveda Basin in Los Angeles

Fire in the Sepulveda Basin
Smoke rises from a fire in the Sepulveda Basin on Oct. 24, 2019.
(Credit: Mary Beth McDade/KTLA)
By Jaclyn CosgroveStaff Writer 
Oct. 24, 2019
5:37 PM
Share

Los Angeles firefighters have responded to a 10-acre brush fire in the Sepulveda Basin in Los Angeles.

LAFD responded about 4 p.m. to 5600 N Woodley Ave. to the 10-acre fire in or near the Sepulveda Basin Wildlife Reserve.

California
The fires burning in Southern California
Santa Clarita fire
California
The fires burning in Southern California
A number of wildfires are burning in Southern California, including the Tick fire in Santa Clarita and a brush fire in the Sepulveda Basin.

The fire is burning north of the 101 Freeway on both sides of Burbank Boulevard. No structures have been reported damaged.

First responders have asked several homeless people to leave the park area, as many were in the area where the fire is actively burning, said Capt. Branden Silverman, a LAFD public information officer.

Advertisement

Smoke from the fire could be seen wafting through Los Angeles, adding to an already hazy sky created by the Tick fire in Santa Clarita.

No further updates have been provided.

Sepulveda Basin fire
An approximate location of the 10-acre brush fire burning in the Sepulveda Basin.

This is a breaking news story, based off preliminary information, and will be updated.

CaliforniaFires
Newsletter
Get our Essential California newsletter
Jaclyn Cosgrove
Follow Us
Jaclyn Cosgrove is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as the health reporter at the Oklahoman. She was selected for a 2015-16 Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism. For her fellowship project, she explored the barriers that low-income, uninsured people with mental illnesses face in finding treatment. Cosgrove is originally from Arpelar, Okla., and graduated from Oklahoma State University. Send her tips privately on Signal at (213) 222-6625.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement