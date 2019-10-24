Brush fire burning in Sepulveda Basin in Los Angeles

Los Angeles firefighters have responded to a 10-acre brush fire in the Sepulveda Basin in Los Angeles.

LAFD responded about 4 p.m. to 5600 N Woodley Ave. to the 10-acre fire in or near the Sepulveda Basin Wildlife Reserve.

The fire is burning north of the 101 Freeway on both sides of Burbank Boulevard. No structures have been reported damaged.

First responders have asked several homeless people to leave the park area, as many were in the area where the fire is actively burning, said Capt. Branden Silverman, a LAFD public information officer.

Smoke from the fire could be seen wafting through Los Angeles, adding to an already hazy sky created by the Tick fire in Santa Clarita.

No further updates have been provided.

An approximate location of the 10-acre brush fire burning in the Sepulveda Basin.

This is a breaking news story, based off preliminary information, and will be updated.