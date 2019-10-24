Firefighters extinguish blaze burning in Ventura County near Mussel Shoals and the southbound 101 Freeway

Firefighters have extinguished a 2-acre brush fire that was burning near Mussel Shoals and the southbound 101 Freeway in Ventura County.

The fire had the potential for some growth, but Ventura County Fire Department firefighters alongside an engine strike team made quick work of the blaze.

Firefighters will be on the scene for a few hours Thursday evening to cool down remaining hotspots and to investigate the cause of the blaze.

Some utility poles might have been affected by the fire, according to the fire department.