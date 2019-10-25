Firefighters battle small brushfire in Griffith Park

Los Angeles firefighters knocked down a small brushfire Friday in Griffith Park.
The fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. at 5400 N. Griffith Park Drive.
The Los Angeles Fire Department said the fire was less than an acre. No structures were threatened. The cause is under investigation.
#Breaking brush fire in #GriffithPark 5400 Griffith Park Drive. One acre, wind not a major issue. @LAFD just dropped water on it. @NBCLA @elianamoreno pic.twitter.com/R0xs5uSOAQ— Rosa Ordaz (@RosaNBCLA) October 26, 2019
