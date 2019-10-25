Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Firefighters battle small brushfire in Griffith Park

The fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. Friday.
By Shelby GradDeputy Managing Editor 
Oct. 25, 2019
7:02 PM
Los Angeles firefighters knocked down a small brushfire Friday in Griffith Park.

The fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. at 5400 N. Griffith Park Drive.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the fire was less than an acre. No structures were threatened. The cause is under investigation.

Shelby Grad
Shelby Grad oversees California and Metro coverage for the Los Angeles Times.
