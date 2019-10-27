Fire erupts in San Bernardino as fierce winds buffet area

A fire erupted in San Bernardino late Sunday night as fierce winds buffeted the Inland Empire.

The fire, first reported about 10:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Terrace Road, had consumed at least 2 acres by 11 p.m. and was threatening a housing subdivision in neighboring Rialto, San Bernardino County Fire Department spokesman Jimmy Schiller said.

No evacuations were ordered in the first hour of the fire, but firefighters were actively fighting the blaze and more strike teams were en route.

“It only gets windier as it gets closer to where the fire is burning,” Schiller said. “And it is howling out here.”