California

Fire erupts in San Bernardino as fierce winds buffet area

Fire reported on Terrace Road in San Bernardino
A fire was reported late Sunday night in the 1000 block of Terrace Road in San Bernardino as high winds moved into the region.
By Laura NewberryStaff Writer 
Oct. 27, 2019
11:27 PM
A fire erupted in San Bernardino late Sunday night as fierce winds buffeted the Inland Empire.

The fire, first reported about 10:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Terrace Road, had consumed at least 2 acres by 11 p.m. and was threatening a housing subdivision in neighboring Rialto, San Bernardino County Fire Department spokesman Jimmy Schiller said.

No evacuations were ordered in the first hour of the fire, but firefighters were actively fighting the blaze and more strike teams were en route.

“It only gets windier as it gets closer to where the fire is burning,” Schiller said. “And it is howling out here.”

Laura Newberry
Laura Newberry is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times.
