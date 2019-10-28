Getty fire: Westside residents grab their ‘apocalypse bag’ and race to outrun flames

Rhonda Taylor got back to her Palisades home around 1 a.m. Monday and was getting ready for bed when she saw images of a fire on the TV. Taylor assumed it was burning somewhere in the Valley, and even if it was closer, she reasoned, the blaze that broke out in the Palisades last week hadn’t prompted an evacuation of her neighborhood. She fell asleep.

Taylor woke around 3 a.m. to her phone ringing. Her throat was parched and her head hurt. She answered to a Los Angeles County phone alert, telling her she needed to leave.

Although she already had what she calls her “apocalypse bag” in the car, Taylor was so nervous she grabbed extra toiletries, toothbrushes, clothes and water. She put her Pomeranian, Bu, in his carrier; grabbed a 36-by-24-inch painting of her two children and swaddled it in pillowcases; and loaded her car. As she drove to an evacuation center in Westwood, through smoke so thick it was like a deep fog descending on her neighborhood, Taylor cried, thinking of all the things she hadn’t had the time or the space in her car to gather in the night.

By then, the Getty fire was raging, burning homes and making a run for Brentwood and points west.

Taylor said she’s grown weary of the lingering fear of fire, the possibility that she will need to get up at a moment’s notice and leave her home behind, the worry that sets in when her gas tank hits half-empty.

Taylor loves her house and the views it commands of the ocean. But she wonders if it is worth living, as she puts it, “on the edge of fear.”

Roberta Shintani and her son, Kevin, were also woken at 3 a.m. Their roommate told them the police had come by and said they needed to go. Two years ago, when flames lashed the hillsides above the 405, Roberta and Kevin had prepared to evacuate but ultimately weren’t required to. Not this time.

Roberta gathered up some clothes and her laptop, Kevin grabbed his guitar and, with their two daschund mixes — Mowglie and Baloo — they made their way to an evacuation center in Westwood.

The streets were choked with cars. Debris whipped through the air. The sky, which was glowing orange when they woke up, “went from bright to extremely bright in a very short amount of time,” Kevin said.

It was a surreal scene, Roberta said, seeing the Westside streets jammed with cars, the sky orange, at 3 in the morning.

Kevin noted that Lakers star LeBron James, too, had been displaced — although he had tweeted he was looking for a hotel room well before Kevin and his mother left their home.

“He must have had an inside scoop,” he said.