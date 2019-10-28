Getty fire spurs LeBron James and family to evacuate

LeBron James was among evacuees as the Getty fire that erupted early Monday grew to more than 400 acres.

The Lakers superstar, who has two homes in Brentwood, tweeted just before 4 a.m. that he was trying to find rooms for his family after having to “emergency evacuate” his house, calling the fires ”no joke.”

“Man these LA [fires] aren’t no joke,” James wrote. “Had to emergency evacuate my house and I’ve been driving around with my family trying to get rooms. No luck so far!

About an hour later, James posted an update, saying he and his family had found a place to stay.

“Finally found a place to accommodate us!” he tweeted. “Crazy night man!”

He also tweeted out well wishes for others affected by the fires.

“I [pray] for all the families in the area that could be affected by these [fires] now!” James wrote. “Pretty please get to safety ASAP.”

He added: “My best wishes as well to the first responders right now doing what they do best!”

It probably was not how James expected to spend the hours after he and the Lakers defeated the Charlotte Hornets 120-101 Sunday night at Staples Center.

As of Monday morning, the growing brush fire was threatening thousands of homes in Brentwood and other Westside hillside communities, burning several homes and prompting widespread evacuations.

1 / 9 The Getty fire broke out shortly before 2 a.m. along the 405 Freeway near the Getty Center and spread to the south and west, threatening thousands of homes in Brentwood and other Westside hillside communities. (KTLA) 2 / 9 Firefighters work the Getty fire as it burns homes along Tigertail Rd. in the Brentwood Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times) 3 / 9 Firefighters work heavy brush along Sepulveda Blvd. in the Sepulveda Pass as the Getty fire burns in Los Angeles. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times) 4 / 9 Firefighters head out for brush work along Sepulveda Blvd. in the Sepulveda Pass as the Getty fire as it burns in Los Angeles. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times) 5 / 9 Firefighters work in heavy brush along Sepulveda Blvd. in the Sepulveda Pass as the Getty fire burns in Los Angeles. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times) 6 / 9 Firefighters try to save a home on Tigertail Road during the Getty fire in Los Angeles on Monday morning. (Christian Monterrosa/Associated Press) 7 / 9 A man walks past a burning home during the Getty fire in Los Angeles on Monday morning. (Christian Monterrosa/Associated Press) 8 / 9 A firefighter watches flames approach the Mandeville Canyon neighborhood during the Getty fire on Monday morning. (Christian Monterrosa/Associated Press) 9 / 9 Firefighters try to save a home from the Getty fire on Tigertail Road in Los Angeles on Monday morning. (Christian Monterrosa/Associated Press)

The fire broke out shortly before 2 a.m. along the 405 Freeway near the Getty Center and spread to the south and west. About 10,000 structures were under mandatory evacuation orders.

The mandatory evacuation zone was described by fire officials as a box: Mulholland Drive on the north side, the 405 on the east, Sunset Boulevard on the south and Temescal Canyon Road on the west.