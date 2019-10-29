Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
California

Everything to know about wildfires

Getty fire
This month’s Getty fire sent thousands of people fleeing from their homes in the middle of the night.
(KTLA)
Oct. 29, 2019
2:38 PM
Share
Here’s how to best prepare if your area will have a planned power outage, how to protect a child from smoke inhalation and what to unpack if you need to evacuate.
Advertisement