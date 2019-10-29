Everything to know about wildfires

Here’s how to best prepare if your area will have a planned power outage, how to protect a child from smoke inhalation and what to unpack if you need to evacuate.
1The best way to get through a wildfire safely is to prepare for it. Here are some key points to remember.
2PG&E’s CEO has said wildfire-prevent blackouts could continue for another decade.
3Experts say parents shouldn’t buy particle masks for small children. But there are other measures they should take to limit smoke exposure during a wildfire.
4One key to getting through any emergency situation is preparation.