How to prepare pets and large animals for wildfires

For those with pets, preparing for a wildfire means having a plan for every occupant of your home — not just the human ones.

Knowing what to do with your pets before disaster strikes will save you time and reduce chaos. As you would do for people, putting aside

emergency supplies and having your pet’s documents in order before an emergency is vital.

“First and foremost, make sure [pets] have up-to-date identification,” said Justin Khosrowabadi, public relations specialist for the Los Angeles Department of Animal Services. It makes the process of checking them into evacuation centers and returning them to you much easier. “And of course if they’re lost, it’s the best way to bring them home.”

The agency encourages people to train cats, dogs and other small and medium-size

pets to feel comfortable in portable kennels, as “it will reduce a lot of time and stress when evacuating,”

Khosrowabadi said.

And be sure to have a pet evacuation kit ready.

The following steps can help prepare small and large animals for a wildfire in your community, according to the Department of Animal Services and the National Fire Protection Assn.: