Maria fire: Evacuation orders, shelters and road closures

The Maria fire is burning south of Santa Paula in Ventura County. The fast-moving fire has burned 4,000 acres and is threatening parts of Somis, an agricultural community.

Evacuations

Mandatory evacuation orders are in place for the area south of South Mountain Road and north of Highway 118, from West Los Angeles Avenue east to Balcom Canyon Road. That covers more than 7,000 residents.

Shelters

Camarillo Community Center (open at 9 p.m.), 1605 Burnley St.

Camarillo Animal Shelter (small animals), 600 Aviation Dr.

Ventura County Fairgrounds (large animals), 10 W. Harbor Blvd. in Ventura

Earl Warren Showgrounds (large animals), 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara

Road closures

South Mountain Road is closed between 12th Street and Balcom Canyon Road.

No major highways are closed. But the California Department of Transportation urged motorists on highways 118 and 126 to exercise caution as firefighters and evacuees use the roads.

School closures