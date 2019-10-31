Brush fire in Ventura County prompts evacuations

Crews are battling a brushfire that erupted Thursday evening in Ventura County.

The blaze, which has been dubbed the Maria fire, broke out atop South Mountain, just south of Santa Paula, the Ventura County Fire Department said in a tweet.

#MariaFire Crews are responding to a brush fire on the top of South Mountain, just South of Santa Paula. pic.twitter.com/ZHeiyZ8xQX — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) November 1, 2019

Evacuations were underway at Balcom Canyon and 12th Street. With night falling, firefighters were trying to keep the fire south of Highway 126, north of Los Angeles Avenue, east of Vineyard Avenue and west of Balcom Road.

Ventura County is already dealing with the Easy Fire, which started Wednesday and threatened the Ronald Reagan Presidential Museum. That fire burned 1,700 acres.

The Maria fire broke out as crews continue to battle multiple fires across Southern California, including fires in San Bernardino and Jurupa Valley that together burned hundreds of acres and prompted thousands of residents to flee their homes.

Critical fire weather warnings have been extended through Friday night for the windiest spots of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, continuing red-flag conditions for an additional 24 hours.

The red-flag warnings, which sound the alarm for high winds, dry air and parched vegetation, will persist for inland mountains and valleys in Los Angeles and Ventura counties and the Santa Clarita Valley because of ongoing winds from the northeast and very dry air. Other areas were expected to see red-flag warnings expire as gusts ease Thursday evening to 25 mph to 35 mph.

Top wind gusts recorded Thursday were still strong — 67 mph in a Ventura County coastal valley, the National Weather Service reported, not much weaker than a peak recorded Wednesday of 78 mph at Boney Peak in the Santa Monica Mountains. The air is still bone dry, with relative humidity levels in Simi Valley, the site of the fire that threatened the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, at 8% Thursday.

Gusts of up to 54 mph were recorded close to the Cajon Pass, near where the Hillside fire in San Bernardino spread Thursday morning. At Riverside Municipal Airport, gusts of 25 mph to 30 mph were recorded near a fire in Jurupa Valley, said Jimmy Taeger, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in San Diego.

