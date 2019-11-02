Firefighters finally getting a handle on wildfires burning across California

Firefighters Saturday continued to get the upper hand on destructive fires across California.

• The Kincade fire, which has burned 77,000 acres and destroyed 350 structures in Northern California’s wine country, was 72% contained.

• The Maria fire, which has burned nearly 10,000 acres and several structures in rural Ventura County was 20% contained.

• The Easy fire in Simi Valley was 95% contained after burning 1,845 acres.

The Maria fire, for which evacuation orders are still in effect, remains the biggest concern, with hundreds of firefighters on the scene Saturday.

The cause of that fire was unknown. But Southern California Edison told regulators Friday that it had reenergized a 16,000-volt power line 13 minutes before the fire broke out. Edison had earlier turned off the line due to heavy winds.

Edison has also reported to regulators that its lines might have been involved in the Easy fire as well as the Saddleridge fire that swept the northern San Fernando Valley two weeks ago.

Red flag warnings indicating extreme fire danger remain in effect til 6 p.m. Saturday for the Los Angeles and Ventura county mountains, including the Maria fire area.