Swarm of earthquakes hits Ventura County

The Ventura County coast has been struck by a series of small earthquakes over the past two days, including a magnitude 3.6 quake that hit at 5:29 a.m. Friday.

The 3.6 earthquake was centered offshore four miles from Ventura, two miles from Oxnard, seven miles from Port Hueneme, 11 miles from Camarillo and 12 miles from Carpinteria. It was preceded by quakes of magnitude 2.9 and 3.5 earlier Friday morning and was followed by a magnitude 3.2 at 5:37 a.m. On Thursday morning, a magnitude 3.4 quake rattled the area. The largest temblors were felt in Ventura and parts of Santa Barbara counties.

In the past 10 days, there have been three other quakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 7.0 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Even if you didn’t feel this small earthquake, you never know when the Big One is going to strike. Ready yourself by following our five-step earthquake preparedness guide and building your own emergency kit.

Times staff writer Rong-Gong Lin II contributed to this report.