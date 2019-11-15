9-year-old shoots 3 classmates with BB gun at Pasadena elementary school, police say

Shortly before gunfire erupted Thursday morning at a high school in Santa Clarita, a 9-year-old boy shot three fellow students with a BB gun at an elementary school in Pasadena, police said.

The boy fired a pistol loaded with BBs about 7:30 a.m. at Washington Elementary STEM Magnet, 1520 N. Raymond Ave., according to Pasadena police Lt. Bill Grisafe.

None of the students required medical attention, authorities said.

The boy and his parents were contacted by police, who are investigating the shooting, Grisafe said. The student was not immediately arrested.

Advertisement

It was unclear what consequences, if any, the boy was facing, according to Grisafe, who said the situation was sensitive because of the boy’s age.

The Pasadena shooting occurred moments before police say a student at Saugus High School shot five classmates, killing two of them. The boy, whose 16th birthday was Thursday, pulled a .45-caliber pistol from his backpack and shot five schoolmates before turning the gun on himself, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said. The suspect remains in critical condition.

City News Service contributed to this report.