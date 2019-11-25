Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
California

LAPD officer injured after police shoot machete-wielding man in Hollywood

la-mapmaker-hollywood-incident11-25-2019-12-14-42.png
(Los Angeles Times)
By Colleen Shalby
Richard Winton
Nov. 25, 2019
12:56 PM
A Los Angeles police officer was injured Monday after a man carjacked a driver at a Hollywood fast-food restaurant, crashed the car and then charged at officers with a machete, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department received a call about an assault at 11:30 a.m. Firefighters and LAPD officers arrived at the 1400 block of North McCadden Place near Sunset Boulevard and Highland Avenue and found two people with injuries, including an LAPD officer.

The officer is still at the scene, with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Officers fired at the suspect, gravely injuring him, after he charged toward them with a machete, law enforcement sources said. He was transported to a nearby hospital. LAPD was still gathering details about the incident.

Sources said a man carjacked a Chick-fil-A customer in a Lexus on Sunset Boulevard but then collided with a police cruiser before the shooting unfolded.

By 11:45 a.m., a student at El School of Professional Makeup, located across the street from the Chick-fil-A, reported the area was on lockdown.

LAPD Capt. Steve Lurie said traffic will be closed in the area for the next several hours.

Colleen Shalby
Colleen Shalby is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. She’s a graduate of George Washington University and a native of Southern California.
Richard Winton
Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 25 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.
