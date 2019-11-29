Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
California

LAPD gang officer wounded in Boyle Heights shooting

By Bettina BoxallStaff Writer 
Nov. 29, 2019
10:49 PM
Share

A member of a Los Angeles police gang unit was wounded Saturday night when his patrol team stopped a suspect in Boyle Heights.

Officers in the Hollenbeck division were on patrol when they approached a suspect at about 7:10 p.m. near Malabar and North Fickett streets. The man pulled out a weapon and fired on the officers, injuring one of them, police said.

The wounded officer, who was shot in the arm, was taken to a hospital. . The suspect, who was not injured, was arrested and a gun was recovered at the scene, according to police.

No further details were available.

California
Newsletter
Get our Essential California newsletter
Bettina Boxall
Follow Us
Bettina Boxall is a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter who covers California water and the environment for the Los Angeles Times, where she has worked since 1987.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement