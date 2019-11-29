LAPD gang officer wounded in Boyle Heights shooting

A member of a Los Angeles police gang unit was wounded Saturday night when his patrol team stopped a suspect in Boyle Heights.

Officers in the Hollenbeck division were on patrol when they approached a suspect at about 7:10 p.m. near Malabar and North Fickett streets. The man pulled out a weapon and fired on the officers, injuring one of them, police said.

The wounded officer, who was shot in the arm, was taken to a hospital. . The suspect, who was not injured, was arrested and a gun was recovered at the scene, according to police.

No further details were available.

