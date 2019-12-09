Cyclist found shot to death on L.A. River bike path in Cudahy

A cyclist was found shot to death on a bike path along the Los Angeles River in Cudahy late Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A pedestrian found the man, who had been shot in his upper body, lying on the ground near Clara Street and River Road at around 10:53 p.m., sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies and paramedics responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene. Yellow crime scene tape surrounded the victim’s body and a nearby bicycle as investigators worked overnight to scour the area for evidence.

Early Monday, sheriff’s officials said there were no suspect descriptions and the investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at (323) 890-5500.