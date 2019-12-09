Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
California

Cyclist found shot to death on L.A. River bike path in Cudahy

A man was found shot to death on an L.A. River bike path in Cudahy.
An investigation was underway after a man was found shot to death on an L.A. River bike path near Clara Street and River Road in Cudahy.
(OnScene. TV)
By Alejandra Reyes-VelardeStaff Writer 
Dec. 9, 2019
8:39 AM
Share

A cyclist was found shot to death on a bike path along the Los Angeles River in Cudahy late Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A pedestrian found the man, who had been shot in his upper body, lying on the ground near Clara Street and River Road at around 10:53 p.m., sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies and paramedics responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene. Yellow crime scene tape surrounded the victim’s body and a nearby bicycle as investigators worked overnight to scour the area for evidence.

Early Monday, sheriff’s officials said there were no suspect descriptions and the investigation was ongoing.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at (323) 890-5500.

California
Newsletter
Get our Essential California newsletter
Alejandra Reyes-Velarde
Follow Us
Alejandra Reyes-Velarde is a Metro reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Previously she wrote for the San Francisco Business Times and the Sacramento Bee. A UCLA graduate, she is originally from Duarte, Calif., and is a native Spanish speaker.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement