Two fatal police shootings in one day in Orange County

Police fatally shot a man in Anaheim late Thursday, hours after another man was shot and killed by police in a separate incident in Orange.

Officers responded to a disturbance call near Lincoln Avenue and East Street about 10:20 p.m., said Sgt. Shane Carringer, a public information officer with the Anaheim Police Department.

A short time after arriving, police made contact with a man inside a parking garage beneath a two-story apartment complex, Carringer said. It was not immediately clear what additional interaction occurred between officers and the man, but just before 11 p.m., police fired at him.

The man, who was in his 30s but whose identity has not been released, was taken to UC Irvine Medical Center, where he died of his injuries, Carringer said.

Additional details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting, including what prompted it and how many officers fired their weapons, weren’t available. The Orange County district attorney’s office is handling the investigation, which is customary in shootings involving officers.

All three officers who responded to the scene were wearing body cameras, which were activated, Carringer said. The D.A.'s office will review the videos as part of its investigation.

The shooting was the second fatal police shooting in Orange County on Thursday.

Earlier in the afternoon, police in Orange shot and killed a man who authorities say was armed with a knife after his family members called 911 to report that he was suicidal, investigators said.

The man was standing in the street when officers responded to San Rafael Court and Magdalena Drive, according to a tweet from the Orange Police Department. He ignored officers’ commands and advanced toward them with the weapon, police said.

Officers opened fire, and the man died at the scene. His identity was not released.