Authorities deactivate Amber Alert after 3-year-old girl found safe in San Bernardino

Authorities deactivated an Amber Alert on Friday evening, after quickly finding a 3-year-old girl who had allegedly been abducted by her mother during a custody visit in Orange County.

Christina Lujan, 39, was visiting her mom and daughter, Josephine Lujan, in Garden Grove on Friday afternoon. When Lujan’s mother went inside her house and came back out, both Lujan and the girl were gone, according to the California Highway Patrol and the Garden Grove Police Department.

The CHP dispatched an alert at roughly 5:35 p.m. warning that Lujan “should be considered armed and dangerous.”

Authorities found Lujan off of the 15 Freeway in San Bernardino, according to the CHP, and deactivated the alert at roughly 7:11 p.m.