Man dead after being shot multiple times in East L.A., police say

A man was killed in a possible gang-related shooting Monday morning in East Los Angeles, a sheriff’s spokesperson said.

Deputies from the East Los Angeles Station responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at 1:19 a.m. in the 900 block of South Duncan Avenue, where they found a man in his 30s suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The shooter fled before authorities arrived and is still at large, authorities said. No description was provided.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be sent to (800) 222-TIPS (8477).