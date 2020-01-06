Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Man dead after being shot multiple times in East L.A., police say

A man was killed in a possible gang-related shooting, police said.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Priscella VegaStaff Writer 
Jan. 6, 2020
8:56 AM
A man was killed in a possible gang-related shooting Monday morning in East Los Angeles, a sheriff’s spokesperson said.

Deputies from the East Los Angeles Station responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at 1:19 a.m. in the 900 block of South Duncan Avenue, where they found a man in his 30s suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The shooter fled before authorities arrived and is still at large, authorities said. No description was provided.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be sent to (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

Priscella Vega
Priscella Vega is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered city government and education for the Daily Pilot. She received a first place award from the Los Angeles Press Club in 2019 for her reporting on whether the city of Huntington Beach had overcome the racist episodes of its past following the arrest of four members of a local white supremacist group. Before joining the Pilot in 2017, she worked for the Daily Breeze covering the Palos Verdes Peninsula and for the Long Beach Press-Telegram as a general assignment intern. Vega earned her journalism degree from Cal State Long Beach in 2015 and is a native Spanish speaker. She enjoys traveling, practicing yoga and live music.
