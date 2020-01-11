Shots fired during robbery attempt at Beverly Hills pharmacy, police say

Police are searching for a man who ran from a Rite Aid in Beverly Hills after shots were fired during a robbery attempt Saturday evening, authorities said.

No one was injured in the shooting at the pharmacy on 300 N. Canon Drive, Beverly Hills Police Sgt. Jay Kim said. The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m., he said.

Police established a large perimeter, closing portions of Beverly Drive and Dayton Way, as they searched for the suspect.

Details about the gunman were scant, Kim said.

“He ran. He took off,” he said.