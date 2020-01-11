Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Shots fired during robbery attempt at Beverly Hills pharmacy, police say

Robbery attempt at Rite Aid in Beverly Hills
Police say shots were fired during a robbery attempt at a Rite Aid store at 300 N. Canon Drive in Beverly Hills on Saturday.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Hailey Branson-PottsStaff Writer 
Jan. 11, 2020
7:10 PM
Police are searching for a man who ran from a Rite Aid in Beverly Hills after shots were fired during a robbery attempt Saturday evening, authorities said.

No one was injured in the shooting at the pharmacy on 300 N. Canon Drive, Beverly Hills Police Sgt. Jay Kim said. The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m., he said.

Police established a large perimeter, closing portions of Beverly Drive and Dayton Way, as they searched for the suspect.

Details about the gunman were scant, Kim said.

“He ran. He took off,” he said.

