California

1 killed in small plane crash near Northern California airport

PlaneCrash.jpg
A small plane crashed near the Auburn Municipal Airport in Northern California on Friday morning, killing one person and injuring two others.
(California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection)
By Alex WigglesworthStaff Writer 
Jan. 24, 2020
11:27 AM
One person died when a plane crashed near the Auburn Municipal Airport on Friday morning, authorities said.

A single-engine Stinson Vultee V-77 went down about a mile northeast of the airport in Placer County, northeast of Sacramento, said Ian Gregor, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration.

The California Highway Patrol confirmed one fatality in the crash, although the FAA said three people were aboard the plane when it went down.

The plane crashed on private property along Dry Creek Road near Haines Road, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said in a tweet.

It was the second fatal plane crash in three days in California. On Wednesday, a small plane crashed at the Corona Municipal Airport, killing four people.

Alex Wigglesworth
Alex Wigglesworth is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times.
