Kobe Bryant tribute at Staples Center expected to be restricted, with no outdoor viewing

Kobe Newport park memorial
A vigil on Jan. 26 in Newport Beach honors Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna, who were killed earlier in the day in a helicopter crash along with seven others.
(Hillary Davis / Times Community News)
By Richard WintonStaff Writer 
Feb. 14, 2020
7:51 AM
Officials have not released details about the Feb. 24 memorial for Kobe Bryant and others killed in a helicopter crash last month, but it appears the event at Staples Center will be restricted to those who have tickets.

Several sources have said there are no plans for a ceremony outside the downtown Los Angeles venue or at nearby L.A. Live, where thousands of fans converged after Bryant’s death on Jan. 26. There also are no plans for a procession, as was the case after slain rapper Nipsey Hussle’s memorial at Staples Center in April.

Sources said those without tickets will be encouraged to watch the event on TV at home rather than coming downtown.

Vanessa Bryant previously noted on Instagram the significance of the date of the memorial: 2-24-20: Daughter Gianna, who also was killed in the helicopter crash over Calabasas, wore No. 2 while playing basketball, while her husband wore No. 24. The “20" denoting the current year is also the number of years Bryant played for the Lakers.

No information about tickets for the event have been released.

The memorial will conclude in time to allow a previously scheduled Clippers game against the Memphis Grizzlies to be played in the evening. It falls between two Lakers home games, against the Boston Celtics and the New Orleans Pelicans.

