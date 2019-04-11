Here is the route for Nipsey Hussle’s 25.5-mile funeral procession

It will be a day for remembering Nipsey Hussle in the Los Angeles area.
After a memorial service at Staples Center, which will begin at 10 a.m., there will be a 25.5-mile funeral procession from Staples Center through South L.A., Watts and Inglewood.
Motorists are urged to avoid these areas if possible Thursday afternoon:
-
From Staples Center south on Vermont Avenue to Century Boulevard
-
Century east to Wilmington Avenue through Watts
-
Century west to La Brea Avenue and Manchester Boulevard in Inglewood
-
Slauson Avenue north to Hussle’s Marathon clothing store at Crenshaw Boulevard, where he was fatally shot two weeks ago
-
Crenshaw north to Angelus Funeral Home in the Crenshaw district
Police and members of the Nation of Islam will be on hand to help with traffic control and security.