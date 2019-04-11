Advertisement

Here is the route for Nipsey Hussle’s 25.5-mile funeral procession

By
Apr 11, 2019 | 6:55 AM
Funeral procession route for Nipsey Hussle (Los Angeles Times)

It will be a day for remembering Nipsey Hussle in the Los Angeles area.

After a memorial service at Staples Center, which will begin at 10 a.m., there will be a 25.5-mile funeral procession from Staples Center through South L.A., Watts and Inglewood.

Motorists are urged to avoid these areas if possible Thursday afternoon:

  • From Staples Center south on Vermont Avenue to Century Boulevard

  • Century east to Wilmington Avenue through Watts

  • Century west to La Brea Avenue and Manchester Boulevard in Inglewood

  • Slauson Avenue north to Hussle’s Marathon clothing store at Crenshaw Boulevard, where he was fatally shot two weeks ago

  • Crenshaw north to Angelus Funeral Home in the Crenshaw district

Police and members of the Nation of Islam will be on hand to help with traffic control and security.
