California

Security video shows at least 4 suspects in rapper Pop Smoke shooting, sources say

LAPD officers close a road leading to the Hollywood Hills home where rapper Pop Smoke was fatally shot Wednesday morning.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
By Richard Winton
Hannah Fry
Feb. 20, 2020
8:04 AM
Los Angeles police say at least four people are connected to Wednesday’s shooting death of rapper Pop Smoke at a Hollywood Hills home, law enforcement sources told The Times.

Detectives have reviewed security camera video, which the sources said also may have captured images of the getaway car. In addition to home cameras, there are nearby locations that have license plate reader technology that also could aid in the investigation, the sources added.

While initial reports described the incident that led to the rapper’s shooting as a home invasion robbery, Los Angeles Police Department officials said they are still trying to sort out what happened.

“I am not comfortable calling it a robbery right now,” Robbery Homicide Division Capt. Jonathan Tippet said. “There is a lot of information available. We have some work to do.”

Tippet said detectives are looking for evidence in the neighborhood as well as scanning the internet for clues.

Law enforcement sources who were not authorized to discuss the investigation publicly and asked for anonymity said they are aware the rapper may have inadvertently posted an image showing the address of the home where he was staying to social media, giving away his location to those who may have wished him ill.

Because Pop Smoke was considered by law enforcement to be affiliated with the Crips street gang, detectives are investigating whether the slaying may have been gang-related, officials said.

Officers were sent to the home about 5 a.m. after someone calling from the East Coast reported that several people, at least one of whom wore a black mask and was armed with a handgun, had entered their friend’s home in Los Angeles, LAPD Capt. Steve Lurie said.

When officers arrived at the $2.5-million mansion in the 2000 block of Hercules Drive, they found the 20-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Bashar Barakah Jackson, with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officers detained several people inside the house, but they were later released. At least four suspects fled the scene, authorities said.

Pop Smoke, according to sources, had partied at the Hercules Drive home with others in the evening before the shooting. It is unclear whether there is any connection between that gathering and the shooting.

Richard Winton
Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 25 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.
Hannah Fry
Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering breaking news in California. She joined Times Community News in Orange County in 2013 where she covered education, Newport Beach city hall, crime and courts. She is a native of Orange County and attended Chapman University, where she was the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper, the Panther.
