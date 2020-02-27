Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

California coronavirus patient was not tested for several days, UC Davis says

Alex Azar, secretary of Health and Human Services, right, with public health officials in the White House briefing room Feb. 26, said, “We can expect to see more cases in the United States.”
(Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)
By Jaclyn Cosgrove
Soumya Karlamangla
Feb. 27, 2020
6:23 AM
It took several days to test a coronavirus patient in Northern California who might be the first to have contracted the disease through community exposure in the United States.

The individual is a resident of Solano County and is receiving medical care in Sacramento County, according to the state Department of Public Health.

UC Davis officials said the patient arrived at UC Davis Medical Center from another hospital Feb. 19. But the patient was not tested until Feb. 23.

“Upon admission, our team asked public health officials if this case could be COVID-19. We requested COVID-19 testing by the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention], since neither Sacramento County nor the California Department of Public Health is doing testing for coronavirus at this time. Since the patient did not fit the existing CDC criteria for COVID-19, a test was not immediately administered. UC Davis Health does not control the testing process,” the medical center said in a statement.

On Feb. 23, the statement added, “the CDC ordered COVID-19 testing of the patient, and the patient was put on airborne precautions and strict contact precautions, because of our concerns about the patient’s condition.”

The positive test results came back Wednesday, the medical center said.

UC Davis said that “because of the precautions we have had in place since this patient’s arrival, we believe there has been minimal potential for exposure here at UC Davis Medical Center.”

Still, the hospital has asked a “small number” of employees to stay home and monitor their temperature.

“We are handling this in the same way we manage other diseases that require airborne precautions and monitoring,” the statement said.

Since Feb. 2, more than 8,400 returning travelers from China have entered California, according to the state health department. They have been advised to self-quarantine for 14 days and limit interactions with others as much as possible, officials said.

It is not clear how the person became infected, but public health workers could not identify any contact with people who had traveled to China — the epicenter of the outbreak — or other areas where the virus is widespread.

The case was reported out of Solano County, home to Travis Air Force Base, where some travelers from China have been quarantined.

CDC officials have also warned that although the virus is likely to spread in U.S. communities, the flu still poses a greater risk.

President Trump on Wednesday named Vice President Mike Pence to coordinate the administration’s response while asserting that “the risk to the American people remains very low.”

Public health officials who flanked Trump at a rare news conference in the White House briefing room were noticeably less upbeat, repeatedly warning that the deadly COVID-19 virus — which has infected 60 Americans, including the newly confirmed case in California — still could spread quickly in the U.S.

“The trajectory we’re looking at in coming weeks and months is very uncertain,” said Dr. Anne Schuchat, the CDC’s principal deputy director.

“We can expect to see more cases in the United States,” said Alex Azar, the secretary of Health and Human Services.

Jaclyn Cosgrove
Jaclyn Cosgrove is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as the health reporter at the Oklahoman. She was selected for a 2015-16 Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism. For her fellowship project, she explored the barriers that low-income, uninsured people with mental illnesses face in finding treatment. Cosgrove is originally from Arpelar, Okla., and graduated from Oklahoma State University. Send her tips privately on Signal at (213) 222-6625.
Soumya Karlamangla
Soumya Karlamangla has been a reporter at the Los Angeles Times focusing on health issues since 2013. She was raised in Thousand Oaks and graduated from UC Berkeley with degrees in biology and English literature.

