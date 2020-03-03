Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

3.9 earthquake shakes near Mendota, Calif.

4.0 quake near Mendota
A magnitude 3.9 earthquake was reported Tuesday at 7:01 a.m. 20 miles from Mendota, Calif.
(U.S. Geological Survey)
By Quakebot
March 3, 2020
7:18 AM
Share

A magnitude 3.9 earthquake was reported Tuesday at 7:01 a.m. PST 20 miles from Mendota, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 25 miles from Coalinga, 33 miles from Kerman, 33 miles from King City and 36 miles from Greenfield.

In the last 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 25 earthquakes with magnitudes between 4.0 and 5.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

Advertisement

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 5.6 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Find out what to do before, and during, an earthquake near you by reading our five-step earthquake preparedness guide.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published.

CaliforniaEarthquakes
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Quakebot
Follow Us
Quakebot is a software application developed by The Times to report the latest earthquakes as fast as possible. It is currently run by Casey Miller, a journalist on The Times’ Data and Graphics Department. Learn more by reading our list of frequently asked questions.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement