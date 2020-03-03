3.9 earthquake shakes near Mendota, Calif.

A magnitude 3.9 earthquake was reported Tuesday at 7:01 a.m. PST 20 miles from Mendota, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 25 miles from Coalinga, 33 miles from Kerman, 33 miles from King City and 36 miles from Greenfield.

In the last 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 25 earthquakes with magnitudes between 4.0 and 5.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 5.6 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Find out what to do before, and during, an earthquake near you by reading our five-step earthquake preparedness guide.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published.