California

False alarm leads to lockdown at Riverside mall

Robbery at Riverside Mall
(Los Angeles Times)
By Andrew J. CampaStaff Writer 
March 7, 2020
8:03 PM
A false alarm at the Galleria at Tyler Shopping Mall in Riverside Saturday afternoon advised shoppers and workers to shelter in place or evacuate, though no threat was found.

Ryan Railsbeck, a spokesman for the Riverside Police Department, said a mall alarm system was “falsely activated” at 5:15 p.m. That led to a lockdown and an immediate police response.

“We sent just about everybody,” Railsbeck said. “We had a very large response.”

The police department has at least one officer assigned to the mall at all times, according to Railsbeck.

Railsbeck estimated arriving officers needed less than 10 minutes to confirm there was no danger and that the mall’s security system was inadvertently tripped.

“There was no shooting and no shots were heard or fired,” said Railsbeck, countering social media posts claiming there was gunfire.

Mall management was unavailable for comment.

California
Andrew J. Campa
Andrew J. Campa covers the Eastside, Boyle Heights, Echo Park, parts of the San Gabriel Valley and the Southeast Corridor for the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked at the Glendale News-Press, Burbank Leader, Whittier Daily News and Pasadena Star-News. Campa is a Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.
