California

Pasadena confirms first coronavirus case; L.A. County total hits 29

Pasadena, whose City Hall is shown, has reported its first confirmed case of the coronavirus.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Richard Winton
Colleen Shalby
March 11, 2020
4:30 PM
Pasadena on Wednesday reported its first case of confirmed coronavirus, officials said.

“This individual was known to have close contact with a confirmed case outside of Pasadena, and has been in quarantine since the exposure occurred,” the city said in a statement.

Officials said they are working with others who came in close contact with the patient and who might be at risk for infection.

“We have been preparing and are ready to manage COVID-19 cases in Pasadena, in close coordination with our healthcare partners,” said Dr. Ying-Ying Goh, director of the Pasadena Public Health Department. “We will continue to recommend our community implement individual and community mitigation measures to reduce the risk of spread of illness.”

It brings to 29 the number of confirmed cases in L.A. County. Four of those cases were reported in Long Beach, and officials are saying many more across the state likely have the virus.

L.A. County announced the first death in Southern California linked to the illness. The woman was in her 60s and had underlying health issues.

The woman who died was not a county resident but had been visiting after extensive travel over the last month, including a long layover in South Korea, which has been a hotbed for the virus.

Richard Winton
Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011.
Colleen Shalby
Colleen Shalby is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times.
