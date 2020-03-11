Coronavirus spreading rapidly in California, from airports to elder-care facilities

With coronavirus cases spreading rapidly across California, including the death Tuesday of a woman at a senior living facility, officials are saying it’s increasingly unlikely they can contain the virus and instead are focusing on slowing its spread.

“The community spread has already occurred,” said Peter Beilenson, Sacramento County’s health director.

An elderly patient in a northern California assisted living facility died of the novel coronavirus, sparking fears of an outbreak among other residents there and renewing concerns about statewide availability of testing kits.

Sacramento County health officials announced Tuesday that a patient in her 90s was the county’s first fatality from COVID-19.

The woman was among about 140 patients of the facility in Elk Grove, the same suburb where all public schools were closed this week after two family members with students at multiple sites tested positive for the coronavirus. Yesterday, the district announced that an elementary-age student in that family had also tested positive.

A resident of Carlton Senior Living in Elk Grove has died from COVID-19. (Daniel Kim / Sacramento Bee)

Beilenson said Tuesday that all patients in the nursing home would be tested for the virus, but that effort was delayed by a lack of test kits. He said the county has access to only 20 tests per day and is having to ration those between possible cases in the community and medical professionals who may have been exposed.

“It has been very frustrating because we have been stuck now for a couple of weeks with just 20 tests a day,” Beilenson said.

Beilenson said other residents of the Elk Grove facility are now subject to special protective measures, including having meals delivered to rooms and not being allowed to congregate in communal areas.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday that California has 157 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and that thousands of residents may have come into contact with the disease. The United States has surpassed 1,000 coronavirus cases, with most in Washingon state, New York and California.

The governor said more than 1,075 Californians have been tested for the coronavirus at 18 labs across the state. The state is monitoring an additional 10,300 individuals who returned to California on international flights and may have been exposed, he said. Many others who have interacted with infected people are being advised to self-monitor and quarantine at home.

The largest outbreak of the illness is in Santa Clara County, where there have been 45 positive cases confirmed. On late Tuesday, officials announced that three TSA agents at Mineta San Jose International Airport tested positive. Two screeners at Los Angeles International Airport also have the coronavirus.

Barbara Ferrer is director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

In Los Angeles County, Barbara Ferrer, director of the county’s Department of Public Health, said her agency is focused on slowing the spread of COVD-19 but is combining mitigation efforts with containment.

But public health officials in Placer and Yolo counties, which neighbor Sacramento to the northeast and west, have announced a shift from trying to contain the virus to accepting that it is spreading too fast for widespread quarantining measures. Seven people in Placer County have tested positive, including a Rocklin man who died last week. Yolo County has one confirmed case.

Advertisement

Under the new recommendations in Placer and Yolo counties, which are effective through March 31, individuals who have come in contact with a confirmed or suspected case of coronavirus will no longer be required to be quarantined for 14 days. Instead, persons with cold-like symptoms, regardless of whether they have the coronavirus or flu, are asked to self-quarantine and manage their symptoms with over-the-counter drugs.

The counties also said that while they have tests for COVID-19, they will be reserved for those with more serious symptoms,because mild symptoms are treated the same regardless of the diagnosis. The counties urged businesses to allow employees to telecommute where possible and for large events to be postponed or canceled.

Placer County Public Health Officer Aimee Sisson answers a question during a news conference in Auburn. (Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press)

Aimee Sisson, Placer County’s public health director, said the county will continue to do some tracing of anyone who comes in contact with the virus, but it will only screen for high-risk situations, such as a person who visited a nursing home or came in contact with an immune-compromised individual.

Widespread quarantine measures can’t be sustained, Sisson said, especially for healthcare workers. California already is taxed with a shortage of medical providers, and forcing quarantines on front-line staff is a burden the system can’t bear as the virus spreads.

If counties keep quarantining healthcare workers for potential exposure, “we wouldn’t have any healthcare workers left,” she said.

Sisson said the county does not have the capacity to continue to trace every contact because it lacks the manpower, even with an offer from the state for additional help.

“Even a handful of cases tested our capacity,” she said.