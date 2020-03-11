Golden State Warriors to play without fans after S.F. imposes coronavirus ban on large gatherings

San Francisco on Wednesday announced it was prohibiting the gatherings of more than 1,000 people -- including Golden State Warriors games -- as the city fought to slow the spread of novel coronavirus.

“We know that this order is disruptive, but it is an important step to support public health,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement. “We’re following the recommendations of public health officials to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

Among those affected by the new rule are the Golden State Warriors, whose NBA home games are played in the city.

“We know canceling these events is a challenge for everyone,” Breed said, “and we’ve been talking with venues and event organizers about the need to protect public health. Today I spoke with the Warriors to discuss the steps we’re taking to cancel large events, and they are in support of our efforts.”

The Warriors said in a tweet that Thursday night’s game against the Nets at Chase Center will be played without fans. Fans will receive a refund.

All events at Chase Center through March 21 will be canceled or postponed.

The San Francisco Giants said it would cancel an exhibition game against the Oakland As.

San Francisco has decided for keep the public schools open.

Santa Clara County also has banned large events, including San Jose Sharks home hockey games. Under the Santa Clara County order, the Sharks could continue to play games, just without a crowd.

